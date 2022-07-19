Event calendar brought to you by

KIDZ BOP Live!

The Palace Theatre

61 Atlantic St.
 Stamford, CT 06901
United States

KIDZ BOP LIVE 2022 is back and bigger than ever! The ultimate pop concert for kids (and grown ups too!) is coming to Stamford, CT and it’s all new for 2022. Sing and dance along with the KIDZ BOP Kids as they perform today’s biggest hits, live on stage, including “Good 4 U” and “Dance Monkey.” So don’t miss out! Make memories that last a lifetime. See you there!

Tuesday, 19 July, 2022

Other Dates For This Event:

View Series Overview

Contact:

Box Office

Phone: 2033254466
Website: Click to Visit

Cost:

$69.00 - $229.00

Save this Event:

iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar

Share this Event:


More...

Categories:

*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.