KIDZ BOP LIVE 2022 is back and bigger than ever! The ultimate pop concert for kids (and grown ups too!) is coming to Stamford, CT and it’s all new for 2022. Sing and dance along with the KIDZ BOP Kids as they perform today’s biggest hits, live on stage, including “Good 4 U” and “Dance Monkey.” So don’t miss out! Make memories that last a lifetime. See you there!