Norwalk's premier retail, lifestyle, and event space, The SoNo Collection, presents SoNo Music Fest. Enjoy live music Saturdays all summer long at The SoNo Garden rooftop terrace. Jam to tunes by your favorite local bands while taking in Norwalk’s stunning coastal views. Plus, discover pop-up food markets, beauty booths, art exhibits, games, swag bags, family fun, and more. Avoid FOMO — get your FREE tickets today! Full Music Schedule: https://www.thesonocollection.com/en/events/sono-music-fest-39408.html PERFORMANCES: JUNE 11 HOST OF A GHOST SUN KINGS JUNE 18 TRACY JO & THE TOADS LIGHT WARRIORS JUNE 25 COSMIC DUST BUNNIES HONEYDEW BAND JULY 9 CREAMERY STATION DOEY JOEY JULY 16 ALPACA GNOMES RESIDUAL GROOVE JULY 30 BAKED SHRIMP SWAMP HOGS AUGUST 13 DREW ANGUS & BAND PX3 AUGUST 20 TO BE ANNOUNCED ANNIE IN THE WATER SEPTEMBER 10 SOUL SHINE TYRONE SHOELACES SEPTEMBER 24 KIDS THAT FLY NO MIND SoNo Music Fest June 11-September 24, 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM FREE TICKETS: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sono-music-fest-tickets-348179162247 100 N Water St, Norwalk, CT 06854 (203) 299-0701

