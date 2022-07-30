Event calendar brought to you by

SoNo Music Fest

The SoNo Collection

100 N Water St.
 Norwalk, CT 06854
USA

Norwalk's premier retail, lifestyle, and event space, The SoNo Collection, presents SoNo Music Fest. Enjoy live music Saturdays all summer long at The SoNo Garden rooftop terrace. Jam to tunes by your favorite local bands while taking in Norwalk’s stunning coastal views. Plus, discover pop-up food markets, beauty booths, art exhibits, games, swag bags, family fun, and more.  Avoid FOMO — get your FREE tickets today!

Full Music Schedule: https://www.thesonocollection.com/en/events/sono-music-fest-39408.html

 

PERFORMANCES:

JUNE 11

HOST OF A GHOST

SUN KINGS

JUNE 18

TRACY JO & THE TOADS

LIGHT WARRIORS

 

JUNE 25

COSMIC DUST BUNNIES

HONEYDEW BAND

 JULY 9

CREAMERY STATION

DOEY JOEY

JULY 16

ALPACA GNOMES

RESIDUAL GROOVE

 

JULY 30

BAKED SHRIMP

SWAMP HOGS

 

AUGUST 13

DREW ANGUS & BAND

PX3

 

AUGUST 20

TO BE ANNOUNCED

ANNIE IN THE WATER

 

SEPTEMBER 10

SOUL SHINE

TYRONE SHOELACES

 

SEPTEMBER 24

KIDS THAT FLY

NO MIND

 

