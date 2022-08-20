SoNo Music Fest
Norwalk's premier retail, lifestyle, and event space, The SoNo Collection, presents SoNo Music Fest. Enjoy live music Saturdays all summer long at The SoNo Garden rooftop terrace. Jam to tunes by your favorite local bands while taking in Norwalk’s stunning coastal views. Plus, discover pop-up food markets, beauty booths, art exhibits, games, swag bags, family fun, and more. Avoid FOMO — get your FREE tickets today!
Full Music Schedule: https://www.thesonocollection.com/en/events/sono-music-fest-39408.html
PERFORMANCES:
JUNE 11
HOST OF A GHOST
SUN KINGS
JUNE 18
TRACY JO & THE TOADS
LIGHT WARRIORS
JUNE 25
COSMIC DUST BUNNIES
HONEYDEW BAND
JULY 9
CREAMERY STATION
DOEY JOEY
JULY 16
ALPACA GNOMES
RESIDUAL GROOVE
JULY 30
BAKED SHRIMP
SWAMP HOGS
AUGUST 13
DREW ANGUS & BAND
PX3
AUGUST 20
TO BE ANNOUNCED
ANNIE IN THE WATER
SEPTEMBER 10
SOUL SHINE
TYRONE SHOELACES
SEPTEMBER 24
KIDS THAT FLY
NO MIND
SoNo Music Fest
June 11-September 24, 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM
FREE TICKETS: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sono-music-fest-tickets-348179162247
100 N Water St, Norwalk, CT 06854
(203) 299-0701
Saturday, 20 August, 2022
Other Dates For This Event:
- Saturday, 11 June, 2022
- Saturday, 18 June, 2022
- Saturday, 25 June, 2022
- Saturday, 02 July, 2022
- Saturday, 09 July, 2022
Contact:The SoNo Collection
Phone: (203) 299-0701
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:0
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...