Get ready for a night of laughs in downtown Stamford!

Stamford Comedy Club presents:

A night of stand-up comedy featuring professional comedians from New York City:

- Samantha Ramsdell from The Ellen Show and Italy's Got Talent

- Jared Waters from the CW Network

- Matt Vita from The Gramercy Theater

- Sean Lynch from MTV, Showtime, and Amazon Prime

- Michelle Slonim from ComedyCentral.com and HBO.com

- Ben Rosenfeld from his comedy special on Amazon Prime and The Nick Cannon Show

The show is located on the 2nd floor of

Tutti Pazzi - 269 Bedford Street

(Enter at 255 Bedford Street)

***In addition to the ticket price, there is a $20 food/drink minimum per person during the show.***

Upon check-in, you will pay the additional $20 food/drink minimum fee and receive a ticket that will be applied at the end of the show as a $20 credit towards your food and drink check. The food/drink minimum must be used during the show, previous payments from the regular restaurant will not count towards the food/drink minimum. Gratuity is appreciated and not included.

Comedian Bios:

Samantha Ramsdell currently lives outside of New York City as a content creator, singer, songwriter, and comedian. She was recently seen on The Ellen Show and Italy’s Got Talent. Sam has over 2.5 Million followers on Tiktok where she is most known for her crazy, funny, big-mouth videos. Sam has trained with Manhattan Comedy, Upright Citizens Brigade, Manhattan Comedy School, and Groundlings in improv and stand-up comedy. Previous to taking off on social media, she was in both regional and Off-Broadway theater productions.

Jared Waters hails from Brunssum, The Netherlands, and gained his stand-up comedy legs in Tampa, Florida. Currently, Jared resides in New York City. His hard work and consistency with the ability to work clean and edgy have led him to be one of the most impressive comedians in the New York Area. When Jared Waters is in between jokes, the future of this great nation is residing on his shoulders as a kindergarten teacher. His funny stories from the classroom to his far-fetched comedy have the ability to make audiences feel like their minds are on several planets as he brilliantly brings them back to earth with a gut full of laughter. Jared has appeared on the CW Network and opened up for Don Rickles, Robert Kelly, Emo Phillips, and Joey Kola.

Matt Vita's “life of the party” energy, surfer vibes, and unmistakenly grizzled look have made him a fan favorite in the NYC scene, especially when somebody that looks so “gnarly” can write so intelligently... Matt tours the northeast and is the co-founder of indie film production company Gnar Bois, LLC. Matt is also an actor, producer, and award-winning freestyler that has performed for and with such legends as Rahzel, Questlove, and members of the Wu-Tang Clan.

Sean Lynch is best known for his appearances on Comedy Central's Contest Searchlight with Denis Leary and Lenny Clarke as well as various voices on his hit MTV show Celebrity Deathmatch. Sean has also appeared on MTV Spring Break, Showtime's Comedy Shorts, and HBO's Flashback. He has written for MTV, Spike TV, and The Food Network. His voice is well known as an announcer for MTV, The Grand Theft Auto game series, and several commercials. Lynch's comedic style has been described as, "A storyteller with the energy and vocal versatility of Robin Williams tempered with the folksy narrative of a young Garrison Keillor."

Two days after Michelle Slonim gave birth to a baby girl, Michelle received an email saying she was cast in a sketch for Late Night With Seth Meyers. Michelle had gone on tons of auditions: once in a chicken costume, another time in a bikini while eight months pregnant, and she never got the part. Now a week after her baby was welcomed into the world, Michelle’s in hair, makeup, and wardrobe, on set for a major network television show. She plans to have a second child so she can make an appearance on Colbert. Michelle has appeared on web shows for Comedy Central and HBO and on SiriusXM Radio. You can see her performing stand-up comedy in most clubs and bar shows in New York City.



Ben Rosenfeld's comedy is “playfully dark, seriously smart.” Ben’s comedy blends his family’s experience as Russian Jewish immigrants in America with his philosophical beliefs, political observations, and unique characters. Ben has been seen on BuzzFeedVideo and is slightly “TikTok famous” with over a quarter-million followers and 11 million likes. He’s also appeared on FOX’s Laughs, Travel Channel’s Mysteries At The Museum, CBS This Morning, Nat Geo’s Brain Games, Netflix’s Brainchild, NPR’s Weekend Edition, SiriusXM Radio, The New York Post, and been featured as TimeOut New York’s Joke of the Week. He has twice headlined at Caroline’s on Broadway, hosted at the Lincoln Center, and performs nightly in New York City. Ben has four comedy albums and two illustrated humor books.

