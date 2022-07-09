Jean Louisa Kelly in 'Anything Can Happen'

Music Theatre of Connecticut (MTC), Fairfield County's professional award-winning theatre, announces the return of its summer cabaret series, MTC’s Hot Summer Nights. As audiences await the start of the 36th MainStage Season in September, consisting of productions like Sunset Boulevard and The Rocky Horror Show, MTC is here to keep you entertained until then with award-winning talent from the finest New York City clubs and cabarets. Performances are on select Saturdays throughout the summer, beginning at 8:00pm (June 18th, July 9th, July 16th, July 30th, and August 6th).

As a part of MTC's Hot Summer Nights cabaret series, you can catch Broadway’s Jean Louisa Kelly on July 9th in her show, Anything Can Happen, directed by Richard Sabellico and musical direction by Paul Bogaev. Beginning her career in Broadway's Into the Woods to playing Tia in the 1989 film, Uncle Buck, Jean Louisa Kelly is well known in all circles of the entertainment industry. Kelly also has been seen in the movie adaptation of The Fantasticks, Off-Broadway in The It Girl and It's a Bird, It's a Plane, It's Superman, as well as countless TV shows and movies.

Tickets are $40-$50 plus a $5 per ticket service fee. Tickets can be bought online at www.musictheatreofct.com/hotsummernights or by calling the MTC Box Office at (203) 454-3883. MTC Box Office Hours are Monday-Friday 9:30am-3:30pm. MTC MainStage is located at 509 Westport Ave. in Norwalk, CT.

MTC has implemented health & safety protocols to ensure the safety of the audience, staff, and actors. For up-to-date information you can visit https://www.musictheatreofct.com/reopeningprotocols.