Natalie Douglas in 'A Very Barbra Concert'

Music Theatre of Connecticut (MTC), Fairfield County's professional award-winning theatre, announces the return of its summer cabaret series, MTC’s Hot Summer Nights. As audiences await the start of the 36th MainStage Season in September, consisting of productions like Sunset Boulevard and The Rocky Horror Picture Show, MTC is here to keep you entertained until then with award-winning talent from the finest New York City clubs and cabarets. Performances are on select Saturdays throughout the summer, beginning at 8:00pm (June 18th, July 9th, July 16th, July 30th, and August 6th).

Natalie Douglas comes to MTC with her show, A Very Barbra Concert, on July 16th. A critically acclaimed tribute to the grandest diva of them all, the legendary Barbra Streisand, in which, Natalie celebrates the amazing singer by featuring some of her most beloved tunes, “The Way We Were,” “What Did I Have (That I Don’t Have?),” “Everything,” “Hurry It’s Lovely Here,” and of course, “People,” along with stories and other tunes showing just why Streisand’s legend endures.

Tickets are $40-$50 plus a $5 per ticket service fee. Tickets can be bought online at www.musictheatreofct.com/hotsummernights or by calling the MTC Box Office at (203) 454-3883. MTC Box Office Hours are Monday-Friday 9:30am-3:30pm. MTC MainStage is located at 509 Westport Ave. in Norwalk, CT.

MTC has implemented health & safety protocols to ensure the safety of the audience, staff, and actors. For up-to-date information you can visit https://www.musictheatreofct.com/reopeningprotocols.