Connecticut Ballet at Stamford Dances Downtown

Mill River Park

1190 Washington Boulevard
 Stamford, CT 06902
United States

Connecticut Ballet returns to downtown Stamford on Saturday, July 23rd at 6:30pm in a shared program with Thomas/Ortiz Dance presented by Stamford Downtown and Mill River Park.

Bring a blanket and a picnic and enjoy the magic of classical and contemporary ballet at its finest. Free admission but prior reservation is required: http://weblink.donorperfect.com/StamfordDancesDowntown2022.

The special program will include the Spanish-flavored classical ballet Paquita, and a rousing closer to big band music, Threads From a String of Swing. 

For more info about other statewide dates, visit www.connecticutballet.org.

Saturday, 23 July, 2022

Contact:

Brett Raphael

Phone: 203-964-1211
Website: Click to Visit

Categories:

