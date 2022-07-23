Connecticut Ballet at Stamford Dances Downtown
Connecticut Ballet returns to downtown Stamford on Saturday, July 23rd at 6:30pm in a shared program with Thomas/Ortiz Dance presented by Stamford Downtown and Mill River Park.
Bring a blanket and a picnic and enjoy the magic of classical and contemporary ballet at its finest. Free admission but prior reservation is required: http://weblink.donorperfect.com/StamfordDancesDowntown2022.
The special program will include the Spanish-flavored classical ballet Paquita, and a rousing closer to big band music, Threads From a String of Swing.
For more info about other statewide dates, visit www.connecticutballet.org.
Saturday, 23 July, 2022
Contact:Brett Raphael
Phone: 203-964-1211
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:FREE
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.