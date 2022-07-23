Connecticut Ballet at Stamford Dances Downtown

Connecticut Ballet returns to downtown Stamford on Saturday, July 23rd at 6:30pm in a shared program with Thomas/Ortiz Dance presented by Stamford Downtown and Mill River Park.

Bring a blanket and a picnic and enjoy the magic of classical and contemporary ballet at its finest. Free admission but prior reservation is required: http://weblink.donorperfect.com/StamfordDancesDowntown2022.

The special program will include the Spanish-flavored classical ballet Paquita, and a rousing closer to big band music, Threads From a String of Swing.

For more info about other statewide dates, visit www.connecticutballet.org.