Free Admission for Connecticut Children this Summer at the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum

The Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum was recently awarded a grant in the amount of $20,320 from Connecticut Humanities to support LMMM’s participation in the CT Summer at the Museum initiative.

The program invites Connecticut children ages 18 and under plus one accompanying Connecticut resident adult to visit participating museums free of charge from July 1 through September 5, 2022. Funding for the initiative is provided by the CT General Assembly, with the support of Connecticut Humanities and the Department of Economic and Community Development, Office of the Arts, which also receives support from the federal American Rescue Plan.

“The LMMM Board of Trustees and I are very grateful to Gov. Lamont, our CT Legislature, CT Humanities and the Connecticut Office of the Artsfor this very generous grant,” said LMMM Executive Director Susan Gilgore. “Last year, this program made it possible for the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum to offer free, universal access to our youth in Connecticut, giving thousands of children from underrepresented communities the opportunity to be part of the vibrant arts, history, and culture of this institution. We look forward to bringing families together, once again, to explore this treasured state and national landmark, while increasing the overall well-being of our communities.”

A visit to a museum provides a special opportunity that can positively impact mental health, demonstrably improve learning outcomes among children and youth, and offer positive activities and outlets in many of the neighborhoods, towns, and cities that we serve. As children and students missed out on more than two years of group and school visits to our institutions as part of hands-on, interactive learning, the CT Summer at the Museum Program gives these children and students a chance to experience our institutions and benefit from our programs, activities, and exhibits.

LMMM will be featuring three ongoing exhibitions, including: Making It Last: Sustainable Fashion in Victorian America, curated by Lynne Zacek Bassett and sponsored in part by CTH; A Century of Dolls, curated by Stacey Danielson; and Fragments of Light, Impressions of Color,curated by Gail Ingis. Tours will be available Wed.-Sun., 12-4 p.m., and include a Kids’ Station with fun activities to engage our visitors age 18 and under during their tour and to bring home. The Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum is located at 295 West Avenue in Norwalk. For more information on tours and programs, please visit www.lockwoodmathewsmansion.com, e-mail info@lockwoodmathewsmansion.com, or call 203-838-9799.

About Connecticut HumanitiesCT Humanities (CTH) is an independent, nonprofit affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. CTH connects people to the humanities through grants, partnerships, and collaborative programs. CTH projects, administration, and program development are supported by state and federal matching funds, community foundations, and gifts from private sources. Learn more by visiting cthumanities.org.

About Connecticut Office of the Arts

The Connecticut Office of the Arts (COA) is the state agency charged with fostering the health of Connecticut’s creative economy. Part of the state’s Department of Economic and Community Development, the COA is funded by the State of Connecticut as well as the National Endowment for the Arts.