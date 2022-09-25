Event calendar brought to you by

10th Annual Miles for a Mission Race to Benefit New Covenant Center

St. Francis Episcopal Church

2810 Long Ridge Road
 Stamford, CT 06903

St. Francis Episcopal Church in North Stamford (2810 Long Ridge Rd) is having its annual 5K Miles for a Mission Race to benefit New Covenant Center of Stamford. Runners/walkers can participate virtually (Sept 19 – 25) or in-person (9 AM on Sept 25). Dogs are welcome. To register and/or to donate, visit https://runsignup.com/mfm

All proceeds from the race will go to New Covenant Center (NCC), a non-profit agency dedicated to providing a nutritious meal to all those who are hungry. By creating a safe, warm and compassionate environment, NCC takes steps toward empowering men, women, and children to reach their full potential and regain their dignity and self-respect. NCC is open 365 days a year, serving lunch and dinner, as well as operating a 3x per week Food Pantry. In total, NCC provides almost 600,000 meals per year. Additionally, NCC provides a shower, haircuts and toiletries, as well as job skills training, immigration services, a Family Loan program that provides financial education and other social services to create a path for its guests toward a better life. Visit their website at https://www.newcovenantcenter.org

 

St. Francis Episcopal Church and NCC are 501(c)(3) organizations and all donations are tax deductible.

Sunday, 25 September, 2022

Claudia Bilotti

