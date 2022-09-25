10th Annual Miles for a Mission Race to Benefit New Covenant Center

St. Francis Episcopal Church in North Stamford (2810 Long Ridge Rd) is having its annual 5K Miles for a Mission Race to benefit New Covenant Center of Stamford. Runners/walkers can participate virtually (Sept 19 – 25) or in-person (9 AM on Sept 25). Dogs are welcome. To register and/or to donate, visit https://runsignup.com/mfm

All proceeds from the race will go to New Covenant Center (NCC), a non-profit agency dedicated to providing a nutritious meal to all those who are hungry. By creating a safe, warm and compassionate environment, NCC takes steps toward empowering men, women, and children to reach their full potential and regain their dignity and self-respect. NCC is open 365 days a year, serving lunch and dinner, as well as operating a 3x per week Food Pantry. In total, NCC provides almost 600,000 meals per year. Additionally, NCC provides a shower, haircuts and toiletries, as well as job skills training, immigration services, a Family Loan program that provides financial education and other social services to create a path for its guests toward a better life. Visit their website at https://www.newcovenantcenter.org

St. Francis Episcopal Church and NCC are 501(c)(3) organizations and all donations are tax deductible.