Old School Revue Concert at Weston Historical Society

Travel back to the golden age of American Rhythm and Blues with the band Old School Revue, performing at the Weston Historical Society’s Music at the Barn Outdoor Concert Series on Sunday, July 24, 2022 from 5:30pm – 7:00pm. Walrus + Carpenter Food Truck will be on site selling their famous BBQ. Bring a lawn chair, a craving for BBQ, and enjoy the show. Please limit outside food.

While on site, explore the Society’s whimsical Daniel E. Offutt, III Sculpture Garden as well as its award-winning historic interpretive signs that tell the history of the Coley Homestead.

Purchase concert tickets at: www.westonhistoricalsociety.org

Members: $15 per person, Member Family (2 adults, 2 kids ages 10+ ): $50, Non-members: $20 per person, Non-member Family (2 adults, 2 kids ages 10+): $60, All kids 10 and under are Free. Tickets can also be purchased at the door. The Weston Historical Society is located at 104 Weston Road in Weston, CT. Parking lot is accessed from High Acre Road. In the event of rain, the concert will be moved indoors and chairs will be set up.

Old School Revue celebrates the golden age of American Rhythm and Blues - featuring spirited renditions of Classic tunes from the heyday of R&B, Soul, Rock, Jazz 'n Swing. The band focuses on songs we all loved, but rarely ever hear live, from Booker T.& The MG's, Steely Dan, Quincy Jones, Louis Prima, The Band, Clapton, Joe Cocker, Bonnie Raitt, Aretha Franklin, The Beatles, Albert, B.B. and Freddie King, Blood Sweat and Tears and The Meters…. the architects of "modern” music since 1960. Delivered by guest lead vocalists including Original Blues Brothers Johnny Rosch and Tommy McDonald, Tower of Power's Tom Bowes, Susan Didrichsen, Billy Foster, Fuzz, Stephanie Harrison, Vaneese Thomas and Christine Tambakis.

Old School plays “Absolutely None Of Today’s Favorite Music” all night long.….showcasing vintage chestnuts from the past 60 years. Learn more about Old School Revue at: http://oldschoolmusicproductions.com/Old_School_Revue.html

Music at the Barn is made possible in part by its sponsors: KMS Team at Compass and Fairfield County Bank. The Weston Historical Society would also like to thank the Daniel E. Offutt, III Charitable Trust. The Weston Historical Society is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization located at 104 Weston Road in Weston, CT. For more information and to donate, please contact the Weston Historical Society at info@westonhistoricalsociety.org, 203-226-1804 or visit www.westonhistoricalsociety.org