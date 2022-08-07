Bar Car Band Concert at Weston Historical Society

Celebrate American rock & roll with the Bar Car Band, performing at the Weston Historical Society’s Music at the Barn Outdoor Concert Series on Sunday, August 7, 2022 from 5:30pm – 7:00pm. Joe’s Food Truck will be on site selling picnic food. Bring a lawn chair, your appetite, and enjoy the show. Please limit outside food. While on site, explore the Society’s whimsical Daniel E. Offutt, III Sculpture Garden as well as its award-winning historic interpretive signs that tell the history of the Coley Homestead.

Purchase concert tickets at: www.westonhistoricalsociety.org. Members: $15 per person, Member Family (2 adults, 2 kids ages 10+ ): $50, Non-members: $20 per person, Non-member Family (2 adults, 2 kids ages 10+): $60, All kids 10 and under are Free. Tickets can also be purchased at the door. The Weston Historical Society is located at 104 Weston Road in Weston, CT. Parking lot is accessed from High Acre Road. In the event of rain, the concert will be moved indoors and chairs will be set up.

Bar Car Band celebrates good-time rock & roll - featuring songs from the ‘60s through the ‘80s to the present. Hot off the release of their second EP, “High on the Sunshine,” The Bar Car Band will bring to you their signature mix of rock & roll music. You’ll enjoy powerhouse vocals and top-shelf musicianship from Weston-based singer-songwriters Nina Hammerling and Russell Smith in collaboration with guitarist Michael Mugrage (Orleans, Ronnie Spector), drummer Tommy Nagy (lucky Peterson, The Garcia Project) and special guest bassist Scott Spray (Johnny Winter, Edgar Winter). Learn more about Bar Car Band at: http://www.thebarcarband.com/.

Music at the Barn is made possible in part by its sponsors: KMS Team at Compass and Fairfield County Bank. The Weston Historical Society would also like to thank the Daniel E. Offutt, III Charitable Trust. The Weston Historical Society is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization located at 104 Weston Road in Weston, CT. For more information and to donate, please contact the Weston Historical Society at info@westonhistoricalsociety.org, 203-226-1804 or visit www.westonhistoricalsociety.org.