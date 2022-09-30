ARI Fall Ball-Groovin' for Independence, Our 70th Anniversary
Join us for the ARI Fall Ball-Groovin' for Independence, Our 70th Anniversary on Friday, September 30th at 6pm at the Italian Center in Stamford, CT. This event will include a dinner, dancing and auction to benefit ARI of Connecticut, Inc. ARI provides jobs, homes and services to people with developmental disabilities. Support ARI while celebrating the 70s!
Tickets are $175 per person and $1,500 for a table of ten. Sponsorship opportunities are available. Visit www.arict.org for registration and sponsorship information. If you have any questions please contact Gerard Gasparino, Manager of Development & Recreation at gasparinog@arict.org or call (203) 680-9888
