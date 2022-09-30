Event calendar brought to you by

ARI Fall Ball-Groovin' for Independence, Our 70th Anniversary

Italian Center of Stamford

1620 Newfield Ave
 Stamford, CT 06905

Website: Click to Visit

Join us for the ARI Fall Ball-Groovin' for Independence, Our 70th Anniversary on Friday, September 30th at 6pm at the Italian Center in Stamford, CT.  This event will include a dinner, dancing and auction to benefit ARI of Connecticut, Inc.  ARI provides jobs, homes and services to people with developmental disabilities.  Support ARI while celebrating the 70s!  

Tickets are $175 per person and $1,500 for a table of ten.  Sponsorship opportunities are available.  Visit www.arict.org for registration and sponsorship information.  If you have any questions please contact Gerard Gasparino, Manager of Development & Recreation at gasparinog@arict.org or call (203) 680-9888

Friday, 30 September, 2022

Contact:

Gerard Gasparino

Phone: 203-680-9888
Website: Click to Visit

Categories:

