Building One Community's 7th Annual Colloquium

We are Building One Community - The Center for Immigrant Opportunity! Our mission is to advance the successful integration of immigrants and their families.

Join us for our 7th Annual Colloquium, an intimate evening of intellectual discussion around our panel’s topic, “The Road to CT: Forced Migration, Integration and the Power of the Community,” along with our community of partners, volunteers and local government officials for networking and philanthropy!

Our panel will be led by Kathryn Libal, Ph.D., director of the Human Rights Institute and associate professor of social work and human rights at the University of Connecticut. Stay tuned as we will be announcing our other panelists!