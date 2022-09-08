Event calendar brought to you by

Building One Community's 7th Annual Colloquium

Stamford Yacht Club

97 Ocean Drive
 Stamford, CT 06902

We are Building One Community - The Center for Immigrant Opportunity! Our mission is to advance the successful integration of immigrants and their families.   

Join us for our 7th Annual Colloquium, an intimate evening of intellectual discussion around our panel’s topic, “The Road to CT: Forced Migration, Integration and the Power of the Community,” along with our community of partners, volunteers and local government officials for networking and philanthropy 

Our panel will be led by Kathryn Libal, Ph.D., director of the Human Rights Institute and associate professor of social work and human rights at the University of Connecticut. Stay tuned as we will be announcing our other panelists! 

Register for tickets or learn more on our website: https://building1community.org/colloquium/  

Thursday, 08 September, 2022

Contact:

Building One Community

Phone: 203-674-8585 Ext. 105
Website: Click to Visit

Categories:

*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.