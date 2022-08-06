Event calendar brought to you by

Step OUT For The Brave 40,000 Step Challenge

University of Bridgeport

169 University Avenue
 Bridgeport, CT 06604
USA

Make a difference for Veterans one step at a time! Between Saturday, August 6, and Sunday, August 14 join Homes for the Brave as they challenge our nation to take up to 40,000 steps for each of the 40,000 Veterans experiencing homelessness across the United States. This event raises funds and honors our brave service men and women, and allows participants to complete the step challenge wherever they are. A fun kickoff event will be held at the University of Bridgeport’s Pedestrian Mall on August 6th.

 

Participants can join individually or as a group. The cost to register is just $40, which includes an event shirt. To register visit http://homesforthebrave.org/stepout2022

 

Each step you take is a step toward helping Veterans experiencing homelessness return to independence.

 

Saturday, 06 August, 2022

Contact:

Mea Albert

Phone: (203) 338-0669
Website: Click to Visit

Categories:

