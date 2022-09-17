Swingin’ 1940s Show with Vince Giordano and the Mini Hawks 7 at Weston Historical Society

Travel back to the 1940’s when swing was king with Vince Giordano and the Mini Hawks 7, performing at the Weston Historical Society on Saturday, September 17, 2022 from 2pm – 6pm at 104 Weston Road Weston, CT. This musical event is a fundraiser for the Weston Historical Society. JR's Deli and Grill Food Truck will be selling hotdogs, hamburgers, fries, sandwiches and soft drinks and The Baked and Sauced Airstream will also be on site selling specialty, swingin’ cocktails, beer, wine, and their famous cupcakes. No outside alcohol allowed. Limited outside food and please support the food vendors on site.

While on site, view classic 1940’s cars that will be on display and take the opportunity to get a first glimpse into the newly restored Coley House and its 1940’s kitchen. Also, explore the Society’s whimsical Daniel E. Offutt, III Sculpture Garden as well as its award-winning historic interpretive signs that tell the history of the Coley Homestead. Get ready to enjoy the euphonious music, the fascinating historical and artistic objects on display, and the scrumptious food and drink!

Purchase concert tickets https://www.westonhistoricalsociety.org/item-page.php?id=206&itempageid=1&status=1&pageid=315 or at the door. Members per person (bring your own lawn chair): $40; Members per person (we will provide your padded chair): $45; Non-Member per person (bring your own lawn chair): $50; Non-Member per person (we will provide your padded chair): $55. All children 10 and under are free. Tickets that include a padded chair will only be available for purchase online up until Saturday, September 10, 2022. All other tickets will also be available for purchase at the door. The Weston Historical Society is located at 104 Weston Road in Weston, CT. Parking lot is accessed from High Acre Road. In the event of rain, the concert will take place on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

Vince Giordano and the Mini Hawks 7 celebrate the musicality of the 1940’s by featuring the songs of Duke Ellington, Tommy Dorsey, Artie Shaw, Sinatra as well as playing Swing Dance music, Blues, Traditional Jazz, and 1940’s Crooners. You will also enjoy the performance of our special musical guests: Miss Maybell & The Jazz Age Artistes with Charlie Judkins & Brian Nalepka.

This event is produced by Old School Music Productions and the Weston Historical Society. The Weston Historical Society would also like to thank the Daniel E. Offutt, III Charitable Trust. The Weston Historical Society is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization located at 104 Weston Road in Weston, CT. For more information and to donate, please contact the Weston Historical Society at info@westonhistoricalsociety.org, 203-226-1804 or visit www.westonhistoricalsociety.org.