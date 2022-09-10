'Hilarity for Charity' Fundraiser to Benefit The Undies Project

Enjoy a hilarious evening with comic Christine Hurley and returning MC Kim Berns.

Aux Délices will be serving delicious hors d’oeuvres and desserts and a specialty drink prepared especially for the evening.

There will also be a fabulous silent auction with items for everyone.

Back by popular demand is photographer Olivier Kpognon of O & Co Media.

Funds raised at “Hilarity for Charity” will go towards purchasing new underwear to donate to the 41 organizations that The Undies Project supports who serve those who are homeless, living in shelters or who are on a low income.

Tickets are $95 and are on sale from August 1st at undiesproject22.givesmart.com.

Event sponsored by: AMWINS; Aux Délices; First County Bank; Greenwich Sentinel.