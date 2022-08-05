“CRYSTAL COMMUNITY THEATRE (a subsidiary of Norwalk’s Crystal Theatre Inc.) PROUDLY PRESENTS MARINER PEZZA AND CHERYL E. KEMENY’S “THE BURNING OF NORWALK, 1779” AUGUST 5 & 6, 2022 AT 7:30 PM AT BEN FRANKLIN COMMUNITY CENTER, 66 BAYVIEW AVE, SO. NORWALK, 06854. TICKETS AVAILABLE AT WWW.CRYSTALTHEATRE.ORG. ($25/ADULTS; $10/CHILDREN & SENIORS).

Crystal Community Theatre proudly presents Mariner Pezza and Cheryl E. Kemeny’s historical musical “The Burning of Norwalk, 1779” on Friday, August 5 & Saturday, Aug 6, 2022. Hear the rousing cries of a war-weary people as General Tryon and his army rampage through coastal Norwalk on a mission of revenge. Featuring a powerful musical score infused with an authentic period sound and singers both classical and Broadway, Pezza’s story captures the intense emotions and passions arising from the American Revolution, distilled to a local level. Presenting professional opera singers Daniel Hague, Matthew Surapine, James Ring-Howell, Sonny Capaccio and Victoria Iparraguirre as well as local community theatre powerhouses Nancy L. Meyer, David L. Jackins, Bill King, Samantha Frattallone, Chris Faccenda and Sally Szabo-Lombardo and up and coming young performers Emily Luppinacci, Rhianna Ring-Howell, Aliana Aspesi, Mason Carlucci and Laszlo Balazs and wonderful ensemble cast, this production is an event not to be missed. Original choreography is provided by Char Fromentin of Norwalk’s Dance Dimensions and the show is co-directed by sisters Cheryl and Alexandrea Kemeny.