Fundraiser Tag Sale for Halfway Home Rescue Inc.
Join us for an end of summer fundraiser on behalf of Halfway Home Rescue Inc! We'll be hosting a tag sale and refinished furniture sale, have cat and dog themed jewelry, catnip toys with locally grown catnip, baked goods, and more!
Friday August 26 9am-3pm
Saturday August 27 9am-3pm
79 Peck Road in Bethany, CT 06524
One hundred percent of the proceeds will be donated to Halfway Home Rescue Inc!
Save the date, and help us help animals in need!
https://halfwayhomerescue.org/
https://fb.me/e/2CWxMbJnO
Friday, 26 August, 2022
Contact:Sarah Miller
Phone: 2037361901
Website: Click to Visit
