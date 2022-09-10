Concert: Robert Cray

Rain or Shine

8PM SHOW, 6PM CHECK-IN, 7PM DOORS

Robert Cray has created a sound that rises from American roots and arrives today both fresh and familiar. In just over 40 years, Cray and his band have recorded 20 studio releases, 15 of which have been on the Billboard charts, and played bars, concert halls, festivals and arenas around the world

“Funky, cool and bad,” is how Robert Cray describes his latest album, That’s What I Heard. “I thought if it we could get this thing that Sam Cooke used to have, the kind of sound that early Sam Cooke records had, that we could pull this off,” says producer Steve Jordan.

Concert tickets:

Lawn- BYO Chair: $49.50

Premium GA chair: $137

Premium Reserved Chair: $187