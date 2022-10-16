17th Annual Walk/Run for Abilis Scheduled for October 16, 2022

1-Mile Walk and 5K Run Support Abilis and Families with Disabilities

Location: Greenwich Point Park, Tod ’ s Driftway, Old Greenwich, CT 06870

Register: abilis.us/walkrun

Cost: Free to walk; 5K is $40 for 18+ and $20 for ages 11-17

Event Contact: Rebecca Muskus | muskus@abilis.us | 203-531-1880

Press Contact: Jenifer Howard | jhoward@jhowardpr.com | 203-273-4246

It’s time for the annual

event! For the 17th annual year, Walk/Run for Abilis will take place on

at Greenwich Point Park in Old Greenwich, Connecticut. Participants can walk 1-mile or run a 5k in-person or participant virtually from anywhere in the world! Participants are encouraged to register in advance at

. Registration is free for walkers, $40 for 5k runners 18+ and $20 for runners ages 11-17.

Walk/Run for Abilis provides an opportunity for family, friends and Abilis community members to come together for a fun morning of physical fitness and enjoy the beauty of Greenwich Point Park. Proceeds provide critical funds for Abilis programs and services that support those with disabilities. The Walk/Run is Abilis ’ largest annual fundraiser and signature “friend-raising” event of the year. Many who take part in Walk/Run for Abilis do so because they are inspired by a friend or family member with a developmental disability.

Prizes are awarded for best outfits and teams are encouraged to create team t-shirts, buttons, hats or create their own banner to increase visibility, show team spirit and potentially win an Abilis creativity award! Those who choose to participate virtually, from another county, state or country, can do so and post on social media with the hashtag #walkrunforabilis.

is a 501c3 non-profit organization that supports more than 800 individuals with disabilities and their families from birth throughout their lives. Founded in 1951, Abilis is a leader in providing meaningful supportsto the community in Fairfield County, Connecticut, in towns including Darien, Greenwich, New Canaan, Norwalk, Ridgefield, Stamford, Westport and Wilton. The organization has a long-standing reputation for individualized, high-quality care. For more information, visit

, or follow on

Facebook @Abilis, Inc., Instagram @abilis_us or Twitter @Abilis.