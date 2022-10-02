Folks on Spokes Ride & Step Forward Walk

Bridges Healthcare’s annual cycling and walking fundraising event, Folks on Spokes & Step Forward, returns on Sunday, October 2, 2022 from 7:30 am to 1pm at Fowler Field in downtown Milford. The long-standing event raises funds for community mental health and addiction recovery services. Participants of all ages can choose from a number of scenic CT coastline routes including a 5K for walkers and 5, 10, 20 or 40 miles for cyclists.

Early registration fees of $35 per cyclist, $25 per walker, and $15 for kids under 18 are available through August 31, 2022 and include a free t-shirt.

Event sponsorships are available. For more information or to register, visit folksonspokes.bridgesct.org