Come join us and relive a magical time in music history with “SUN KINGS – A BEATLES TRIBUTE.” Sit back, relax, and enjoy the music created by one of the most influential bands of our time. You’ll hear many of their No. 1 hits as well as some of their lesser known tunes – all performed with an attention to detail duplicating their tight harmonies, fancy guitar work, and solid backbeat. In other words, that signature Beatles sound!