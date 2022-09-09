Event calendar brought to you by
Sun Kings A Beatles Tribute
Come join us and relive a magical time in music history with “SUN KINGS – A BEATLES TRIBUTE.” Sit back, relax, and enjoy the music created by one of the most influential bands of our time. You’ll hear many of their No. 1 hits as well as some of their lesser known tunes – all performed with an attention to detail duplicating their tight harmonies, fancy guitar work, and solid backbeat. In other words, that signature Beatles sound!
Friday, 09 September, 2022
08:00 PM
Contact:
Box Office
Phone: 2033254466
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.
Featured
Most Popular
Newest
Upcoming Events
Thursday, 01 September, 2022
Geary Gallery presents Michael Aiezza’s New Land and Seascape Exhibit, “Vibrant Vistas” 09:30 AM
Free Admission for Connecticut Children this Summer at the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum 12:00 PM Friday, 02 September, 2022
Geary Gallery presents Michael Aiezza’s New Land and Seascape Exhibit, “Vibrant Vistas” 09:30 AM
Free Admission for Connecticut Children this Summer at the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum 12:00 PM Saturday, 03 September, 2022
Geary Gallery presents Michael Aiezza’s New Land and Seascape Exhibit, “Vibrant Vistas” 09:30 AM
Free Admission for Connecticut Children this Summer at the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum 12:00 PM
SoNo Music Fest 04:00 PM Sunday, 04 September, 2022
Free Admission for Connecticut Children this Summer at the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum 12:00 PM
Tom Segura I'm Coming Everywhere World Tour 08:00 PM Wednesday, 07 September, 2022
Geary Gallery presents Michael Aiezza’s New Land and Seascape Exhibit, “Vibrant Vistas” 09:30 AM
Saturday, 03 September, 2022
Geary Gallery presents Michael Aiezza’s New Land and Seascape Exhibit, “Vibrant Vistas” 09:30 AM Sunday, 04 September, 2022
Free Admission for Connecticut Children this Summer at the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum 12:00 PM Saturday, 17 September, 2022
Swingin’ 1940s Show with Vince Giordano and the Mini Hawks 7 at Weston Historical Society 02:00 PM Saturday, 03 September, 2022
SoNo Music Fest 04:00 PM Saturday, 10 September, 2022
SoNo Music Fest 04:00 PM Saturday, 17 September, 2022
SoNo Music Fest 04:00 PM Saturday, 24 September, 2022
SoNo Music Fest 04:00 PM Thursday, 01 September, 2022
Free Admission for Connecticut Children this Summer at the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum 12:00 PM Friday, 02 September, 2022
Free Admission for Connecticut Children this Summer at the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum 12:00 PM Saturday, 03 September, 2022
Free Admission for Connecticut Children this Summer at the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum 12:00 PM
Saturday, 17 September, 2022
Curtain Call's Fall 2022 Dramatic Arts Classes for Kids, Teens and Adults All Day Monday, 19 September, 2022
Curtain Call's Fall 2022 Dramatic Arts Classes for Kids, Teens and Adults All Day Tuesday, 20 September, 2022
Curtain Call's Fall 2022 Dramatic Arts Classes for Kids, Teens and Adults All Day Wednesday, 21 September, 2022
Curtain Call's Fall 2022 Dramatic Arts Classes for Kids, Teens and Adults All Day Thursday, 22 September, 2022
Curtain Call's Fall 2022 Dramatic Arts Classes for Kids, Teens and Adults All Day Saturday, 24 September, 2022
Curtain Call's Fall 2022 Dramatic Arts Classes for Kids, Teens and Adults All Day Monday, 26 September, 2022
Curtain Call's Fall 2022 Dramatic Arts Classes for Kids, Teens and Adults All Day Tuesday, 27 September, 2022
Curtain Call's Fall 2022 Dramatic Arts Classes for Kids, Teens and Adults All Day Wednesday, 28 September, 2022
Curtain Call's Fall 2022 Dramatic Arts Classes for Kids, Teens and Adults All Day Thursday, 29 September, 2022
Curtain Call's Fall 2022 Dramatic Arts Classes for Kids, Teens and Adults All Day