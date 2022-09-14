Six-time Emmy Award winner Louis C.K. has released over ten stand up specials including his most recent Sorry (2021) and Sincerely, Louis C.K. (2020), both currently available on his website. Previous specials include Shameless, Chewed Up, Hilarious, Word - Live at Carnegie Hall (audio), Live at the Beacon Theater, Oh My God, Live at the Comedy Store, and Louis C.K. 2017. Louis is the creator, writer, director, and star of the Peabody Award winning shows Louie and Horace and Pete. In January 2015, he became the first comedian to sell out Madison Square Garden three times for the same tour.