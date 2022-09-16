Event calendar brought to you by
Pop 2000 Tour Hosted by Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC
Who says #Throwbacks are reserved for Thursdays? The Pop 2000 Tour delivers the TRL moments that will bring you right back to the early 2000s. POP 2000 TOUR hosted by Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC , features performances by platinum-selling POP2K artists O-Town, Ryan Cabrera, and LFO.
Friday, 16 September, 2022
08:00 PM
