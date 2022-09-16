Tweet Pop 2000 Tour Hosted by Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC

The Palace Theatre 61 Atlantic St.

Stamford , CT 06901

United States

Who says #Throwbacks are reserved for Thursdays? The Pop 2000 Tour delivers the TRL moments that will bring you right back to the early 2000s. POP 2000 TOUR hosted by Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC, features performances by platinum-selling POP2K artists O-Town, Ryan Cabrera, and LFO.

