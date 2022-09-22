Soultown to Motown
“Soultown to Motown” is the new show for 2022 from The Sensational Soul Cruisers. This 11 piece, choreographed band delivers a show that has audiences on their feet, singing and dancing to the greatest hits of the Temptations, the Jackson Five, The Spinners, Isaac Hayes, Marvin Gaye, The Four Tops and so many others. It is a full multi-media show with an incredible live band that many described as a cross between Kool and the Gang, Chicago and the Temptations, delivering a “WOW” show, time after time. “Soultown to Motown” will take you on a musical journey from Memphis to Philly to Detroit. The music that reflected a generation that wanted to be heard…and they were!
Thursday, 22 September, 2022
