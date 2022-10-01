Event calendar brought to you by

An Evening with Captain Lee & Friends

The Palace Theatre

61 Atlantic St.
 Stamford, CT 06901
United States

Come aboard for an evening filled with laughter, great stories, behind-the-scenes secrets, and more with Captain Lee, Eddie Lucas, and Colin Macy-O’Toole! You won’t want to miss this event! You have been traveling the world with them for years…now it is time they made their way to you!

Saturday, 01 October, 2022

Contact:

Box Office

Phone: 2033254466
Website: Click to Visit

Categories:

