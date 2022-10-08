Event calendar brought to you by

Wheel of Fortune Live!

The Palace Theatre

61 Atlantic St.
 Stamford, CT 06901
United States

America’s Game® is going on tour! “Wheel of Fortune Live!” is traveling across North America and coming to you with a chance to be part of the excitement!

Join us and take a spin to solve the puzzles in person! Guests can try out to go ON STAGE and PLAY to WIN BIG at every show. Audience members will be randomly selected to win cash and prizes! One of the greatest game shows of all time wants to make everyone a winner at “Wheel of Fortune Live!” – so bring your family and get ready for some F-U-N!

Saturday, 08 October, 2022

Contact:

Box Office

Phone: 2033254466
Website: Click to Visit

Categories:

