Something tasty is heading to Stamford, CT! America’s favorite cooking show is coming to The Palace Theatre on October 11 with MasterChef Junior Live!



This high-energy, interactive stage production brings the culinary hit TV show, MasterChef Junior, directly to fans and foodies alike…LIVE on stage!



Watch Season 8’s winner, finalist, and fan favorites as they take to the stage in head-to-head cooking demonstrations and fun (sometimes messy!) challenges with an overall immersive audience experience fun for all ages.