Peppa Pig's Adventure

The Palace Theatre

61 Atlantic St.
 Stamford, CT 06901
United States

Come join Peppa on an exciting camping trip in the woods with George and her school friends, including Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep and Gerald Giraffe. With lunchboxes packed and Daddy Pig driving the bus, Peppa and friends are excited about their outdoor adventure, full of singing, dancing, games and surprises. Little piggies everywhere will love this 60-minute live musical experience!

Thursday, 20 October, 2022

Phone: 2033254466
