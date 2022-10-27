Event calendar brought to you by

The Voxies Band

The Palace Theatre

61 Atlantic St.
 Stamford, CT 06901
United States

 The Voxies Band has cultivated its own unique and original sound by creating forward-thinking funky rock music with a strong reggae influence.

Thursday, 27 October, 2022

Contact:

Box Office

Phone: 2033254466
Website: Click to Visit

Categories:

