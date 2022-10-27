Tweet The Voxies Band

The Palace Theatre 61 Atlantic St.

Stamford , CT 06901

United States

The Voxies Band has cultivated its own unique and original sound by creating forward-thinking funky rock music with a strong reggae influence.

