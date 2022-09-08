Event calendar brought to you by

Free Concert: Chinobay

Levitt Pavilion

40 Jesup Road
 Westport, CT 06880

Chinobay is a Ugandan musician, educator and creative arts producer whose work has been described as “some of the most exquisite music coming out of Africa today”. Since his youth, he has captivated audiences with world-roots rhythms and melodies that emanate from the diversity of the many traditional instruments he customized to develop his unique sound. The diverse textures of Chinobay’s music make it soothing, pulsing, meditative, invigorating, and intimate —much of it a mix of original and traditional with global influences—but the sounds are uniquely his.

Thursday, 08 September, 2022

Contact:

Levitt Pavilion

Phone: 2036024122
Website: Click to Visit

Categories:

*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.