Free Concert: Chinobay

Event calendar brought to you by
Levitt Pavilion
40 Jesup Road
Westport, CT
06880
Chinobay is a Ugandan musician, educator and creative arts producer whose work has been described as “some of the most exquisite music coming out of Africa today”. Since his youth, he has captivated audiences with world-roots rhythms and melodies that emanate from the diversity of the many traditional instruments he customized to develop his unique sound. The diverse textures of Chinobay’s music make it soothing, pulsing, meditative, invigorating, and intimate —much of it a mix of original and traditional with global influences—but the sounds are uniquely his.
Thursday, 08 September, 2022
07:30 PM
Contact:
Levitt Pavilion
Phone: 2036024122
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.
Featured
Most Popular
Newest
Upcoming Events
Thursday, 01 September, 2022
Geary Gallery presents Michael Aiezza’s New Land and Seascape Exhibit, “Vibrant Vistas” 09:30 AM
Free Admission for Connecticut Children this Summer at the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum 12:00 PM Friday, 02 September, 2022
Geary Gallery presents Michael Aiezza’s New Land and Seascape Exhibit, “Vibrant Vistas” 09:30 AM
Free Admission for Connecticut Children this Summer at the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum 12:00 PM Saturday, 03 September, 2022
Geary Gallery presents Michael Aiezza’s New Land and Seascape Exhibit, “Vibrant Vistas” 09:30 AM
Free Admission for Connecticut Children this Summer at the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum 12:00 PM
SoNo Music Fest 04:00 PM Sunday, 04 September, 2022
Free Admission for Connecticut Children this Summer at the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum 12:00 PM
Tom Segura I'm Coming Everywhere World Tour 08:00 PM Wednesday, 07 September, 2022
Geary Gallery presents Michael Aiezza’s New Land and Seascape Exhibit, “Vibrant Vistas” 09:30 AM
Saturday, 03 September, 2022
Geary Gallery presents Michael Aiezza’s New Land and Seascape Exhibit, “Vibrant Vistas” 09:30 AM Sunday, 04 September, 2022
Free Admission for Connecticut Children this Summer at the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum 12:00 PM Saturday, 17 September, 2022
Swingin’ 1940s Show with Vince Giordano and the Mini Hawks 7 at Weston Historical Society 02:00 PM Saturday, 03 September, 2022
SoNo Music Fest 04:00 PM Saturday, 10 September, 2022
SoNo Music Fest 04:00 PM Saturday, 17 September, 2022
SoNo Music Fest 04:00 PM Saturday, 24 September, 2022
SoNo Music Fest 04:00 PM Thursday, 01 September, 2022
Free Admission for Connecticut Children this Summer at the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum 12:00 PM Friday, 02 September, 2022
Free Admission for Connecticut Children this Summer at the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum 12:00 PM Saturday, 03 September, 2022
Free Admission for Connecticut Children this Summer at the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum 12:00 PM
Saturday, 17 September, 2022
Curtain Call's Fall 2022 Dramatic Arts Classes for Kids, Teens and Adults All Day Monday, 19 September, 2022
Curtain Call's Fall 2022 Dramatic Arts Classes for Kids, Teens and Adults All Day Tuesday, 20 September, 2022
Curtain Call's Fall 2022 Dramatic Arts Classes for Kids, Teens and Adults All Day Wednesday, 21 September, 2022
Curtain Call's Fall 2022 Dramatic Arts Classes for Kids, Teens and Adults All Day Thursday, 22 September, 2022
Curtain Call's Fall 2022 Dramatic Arts Classes for Kids, Teens and Adults All Day Saturday, 24 September, 2022
Curtain Call's Fall 2022 Dramatic Arts Classes for Kids, Teens and Adults All Day Monday, 26 September, 2022
Curtain Call's Fall 2022 Dramatic Arts Classes for Kids, Teens and Adults All Day Tuesday, 27 September, 2022
Curtain Call's Fall 2022 Dramatic Arts Classes for Kids, Teens and Adults All Day Wednesday, 28 September, 2022
Curtain Call's Fall 2022 Dramatic Arts Classes for Kids, Teens and Adults All Day Thursday, 29 September, 2022
Curtain Call's Fall 2022 Dramatic Arts Classes for Kids, Teens and Adults All Day