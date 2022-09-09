Tweet Free Concert: DNR: The (Almost) All Physician Rock Band! Annual Concert Tribute to First Responders & Westport EMS

Levitt Pavilion 40 Jesup Road

Westport , CT 06880



Fairfield County's (Almost) All Physician Rock Band plays an infectious mix of rock, Motown, oldies, and contemporary hits. D.N.R. delivers danceable vintage tunes from the ‘60s and ’70’s, including hits by Bruce Springsteen, the Rolling Stones, Van Morrison and the Beatles, plus favorites from the 80’s and 90’s!

