Orchestra Lumos presents Maria Friedman in Concert
Palace Theatre
61 Atlantic St
Stamford, CT 06901
Stamford, CT 06901
Website: Click to Visit
Direct from her smash, London sell-out run of Legacy at the Menier Chocolate Factory Theatre featuring the music of Marvin Hamlisch, Michel Legrand and Stephen Sondheim. Join Maria Friedman as she recalls her experiences with three of the greatest songwriters of all time. Todd Ellison, Musical Direction and Piano Vocalists Ross Lekites (Tina—The Tina Turner Musical) Lewis Cleale (The Book of Mormon) The Staples Players of Westport Students from the Sacred Heart University, Theatre Arts Program
75 minutes
without an intermission
GALA evening: 6:15pm – 10:30pm
Cocktails, Concert, and Post-Concert Reception
Saturday, 24 September, 2022
Contact:Hannah Goldshlack-Wolf
Phone: 917 330 2046
Website: Click to Visit
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.