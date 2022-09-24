Event calendar brought to you by

Orchestra Lumos presents Maria Friedman in Concert

Palace Theatre

61 Atlantic St
 Stamford, CT 06901

Direct from her smash, London sell-out run of Legacy at the Menier Chocolate Factory Theatre featuring the music of Marvin Hamlisch, Michel Legrand and Stephen Sondheim. Join Maria Friedman as she recalls her experiences with three of the greatest songwriters of all time. Todd EllisonMusical Direction and Piano Vocalists Ross Lekites (Tina—The Tina Turner Musical) Lewis Cleale (The Book of Mormon) The Staples Players of Westport Students from the Sacred Heart University, Theatre Arts Program

75 minutes
without an intermission

GALA evening: 6:15pm – 10:30pm
Cocktails, Concert, and Post-Concert Reception

Saturday, 24 September, 2022

Hannah Goldshlack-Wolf

Phone: 917 330 2046
