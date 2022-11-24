Curtain Call's Fall 2022 Dramatic Arts Classes for Kids, Teens and Adults

Our eight-week session of FALL 2022 CLASSES for kids, teens and adults is now available on our website and REGISTRATION IS NOW OPEN! Classes take place after school, evenings and weekends at The Sterling Farms Theatre Complex, 1349 Newfield Avenue in Stamford, Connecticut: a professional facility with two theatre spaces and three studio classrooms. Our faculty consists of local, professional artists and arts educators dedicated to creative enrichment in the community. Classes are offered in acting for the stage, TV and film, improv, musical theatre, dance AND MORE! ALL SKILL LEVELS WELCOME! (From the novice beginner to the seasoned veteran.)

Early Registration of 10% OFF all registrations made by the end of September 1, 2022 (11:59pm)!

Discounts for siblings/spouses registering together!

Discounts for registering for more than one eight-week class!

Payment plans available!

Scholarships for those who qualify!

Visit https://www.curtaincallinc.com/workshop/ or contact our Education Director Brian Bianco at brian@curtaincallinc.com or 203-329-8207 x700.

ACT NOW TO ACT OUT!