Music Theatre of Connecticut MainStage, Fairfield County's professional award-winning theatre company opens their 36th MainStage Season with Sunset Boulevard. This Tony Award winning musical features music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and book and lyrics by Don Black and Christopher Hampton. Sunset Boulevard introduces audiences to silent movie star Norma Desmond who longs for a return to the big screen when she meets struggling Hollywood screen-writer Joe Gillis in dramatic circumstances. This masterwork of dreams and desire in the land called Hollywood includes the lush, swelling standards “With One Look,” “As If We Never Said Goodbye” and “Perfect Year.” Sunset Boulevard will run three weekends from September 16th – October 2nd, 2022 with performances on Fridays & Saturday at 8pm and Saturdays & Sundays at 2pm.

In her mansion on Sunset Boulevard, faded silent-screen goddess Norma Desmond lives in a fantasy world. Impoverished screenwriter Joe Gillis, on the run from debt collectors, stumbles into her reclusive domain. Persuaded to work on Norma’s “masterpiece,” a film script that she believes will put her back in front of the cameras, Joe is seduced by her and her luxurious lifestyle. Joe becomes entrapped in a claustrophobic existence until his love for another woman leads him to try and break free with dramatic consequences.