Geary Gallery presents Michael Aiezza’s New Land and Seascape Exhibit, “Vibrant Vistas”
The Geary Gallery
576 Boston Post Road
Darien,
06820
USA
This September, the Geary Gallery of Darien is excited to present the land and seascapes of Connecticut artist, Michael Aiezza. His magnificent collection will be on display September 1-30 at the Geary Gallery in Darien. All are welcome and admission is free.The Geary Gallery is open Wednesday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and is located at 576 Boston Post Road, Darien, CT 06820. For more details, call (203) 655-6633 or visit our website: https://gearygallery.com
Friday, 09 September, 2022
09:30 AM - 05:00 PM
Thursday, 01 September, 2022
Friday, 02 September, 2022
Saturday, 03 September, 2022
Wednesday, 07 September, 2022
Thursday, 08 September, 2022 View Series Overview
Anne Geary
Phone: 2036556633
