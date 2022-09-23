Geary Gallery presents Michael Aiezza’s New Land and Seascape Exhibit, “Vibrant Vistas”
This September, the Geary Gallery of Darien is excited to present the land and seascapes of Connecticut artist, Michael Aiezza. His magnificent collection will be on display September 1-30 at the Geary Gallery in Darien. All are welcome and admission is free.The Geary Gallery is open Wednesday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and is located at 576 Boston Post Road, Darien, CT 06820. For more details, call (203) 655-6633 or visit our website: https://gearygallery.com
Friday, 23 September, 2022
Other Dates For This Event:
- Friday, 02 September, 2022
- Saturday, 03 September, 2022
- Wednesday, 07 September, 2022
- Thursday, 08 September, 2022
- Friday, 09 September, 2022
