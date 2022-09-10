Be a part of the 11th Annual Health Wellness & Lifestyle Expo 2022 with special thanks to Stamford Health, Exclusive Healthcare Partner, September 10, Saturday, 10am - 6pm at Harbor Point Boardwalk along the Stamford waterfront. Don’t miss this ONE-DAY family and pet-friendly health and wellness extravaganza! “GO – GATHER – GROW” with over 100 exhibitors showcasing and selling health and wellness products and services. Get your workout in with free fitness classes led by the area’s top fitness coaches, including “Dance it Out” with the always entertaining Billy Blanks Jr. Enjoy healthy food prepared by Connecticut’s healthy food truck chefs. Sip on craft beer, wine, spirits, and beverages. Bring the whole family for lots of kids’ activities, a pet parade, and more! FREE ADMISSION! FREE PARKING!

Info and class registration: www.hwl-expos.com