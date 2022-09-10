Event calendar brought to you by

11th Annual Health Wellness & Lifestyle Expo 2022 With Special Thanks to Stamford Health, Exclusive Healthcare Partner

Harbor Point Boardwalk

1 Harbor Point Road
 Stamford, CT 06902
United States

Be a part of the 11th Annual Health Wellness & Lifestyle Expo 2022 with special thanks to Stamford Health, Exclusive Healthcare Partner, September 10, Saturday, 10am - 6pm at Harbor Point Boardwalk along the Stamford waterfront. Don’t miss this ONE-DAY family and pet-friendly health and wellness extravaganza!  “GO – GATHER – GROW” with over 100 exhibitors showcasing and selling health and wellness products and services. Get your workout in with free fitness classes led by the area’s top fitness coaches, including “Dance it Out” with the always entertaining Billy Blanks Jr. Enjoy healthy food prepared by Connecticut’s healthy food truck chefs. Sip on craft beer, wine, spirits, and beverages. Bring the whole family for lots of kids’ activities, a pet parade, and more! FREE ADMISSION!  FREE PARKING!

Info and class registration: www.hwl-expos.com

Saturday, 10 September, 2022

Contact:

Tamara Ketler

Phone: 2035313047
Website: Click to Visit

Categories:

