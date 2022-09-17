Stamford Comedy Club presents:

A night of stand-up comedy featuring professional comedians from New York City:

- Kevin McCaffrey from The Late Show with David Letterman and TruTV

- Alex Babbitt from HBO's All Def Comedy and BET's Off The Ropes

- Misha Han from TBS Just For Laughs and SF Sketch Fest

- Sean Lynch from MTV, Showtime, and Amazon Prime

- Michelle Slonim from The Nick Cannon Show, ComedyCentral.com and HBO.com

- Ben Rosenfeld from his comedy special on Amazon Prime, SiriusXM, and FOX's Laughs

The show is located on the 2nd floor of

Tutti Pazzi - 269 Bedford Street

(Enter at 255 Bedford Street)

***FOOD&DRINK MINIMUM POLICY PLEASE READ***

***In addition to the ticket price, there is a minimum of $20 food/drink per person during the show.***

Upon check-in, you will pay the additional $20 food/drink minimum fee and receive a ticket that will be applied at the end of the show as a $20 credit towards your food and drink check. The food/drink minimum must be used during the show; previous payments from the regular restaurant will not count towards the food/drink minimum. Gratuity is appreciated and not included.

Can't make the show but love laughing? Our next show dates are: October 29 and November 26

* Line-ups are subject to change without notice*

Comedian Bios:

Kevin McCaffrey is a comedian & writer based out of New York City. He made his network TV debut on The Late Show with David Letterman and currently appears on truTV’s Greatest Ever, truTV Presents World’s Dumbest, and Comedy Knockout, where he is a 2-time defending champion.

Kevin’s previous television appearances include VH1’s I Love the 2000s; History’s I Love the 1880s, The Edge & Christian Show, and The List on the WWE Network. Kevin hosts several podcasts, including College Stories with Kevin McCaffrey, A Million Little Podcast, and Away Games: A Chicago Cubs Podcast.

Kevin has also written for Cash Cab, HQ Trivia & HQ Sports, MTV, VH1, National Lampoon, Fuse TV, and various celebrities who want something funny to say at awards shows. He hosts Technically Tomorrow, a late-night/early morning talk show on Queens Public TV in New York.

Brooklyn native Alex Babbitt, aka “Mr. Babbitt,” is a rising star in the New York City scene. Alex started comedy at the ripe age of 16 and has become one of the country's funniest and most charismatic comedians.

Alex can be seen showcasing his comedic prowess on platforms like HBO’s “All Def Comedy,” B.E.T.’s “Off The Ropes,” and his weekly web series, “Behind the Mic Stand.” Mr. Babbitt continues to grow his fanbase, affectionately known as “The Misfits,” and has gained over 50,000 followers on Tiktok.

Misha Han was born in Hawaii and left paradise to pursue his dream of doing stand-up comedy in New York City. Only 29 years old, he’s already been featured in the New York Times, TBS's Just For Laughs, and SF Sketch Fest. Likable with a sharp wit, he’s a festival favorite performing all over the country. He's a contributor to the Lunar Times and the tip jar at his favorite bar.

Sean Lynch is best known for his appearances on Comedy Central's Contest Searchlight with Denis Leary and Lenny Clarke, and various voices on his hit MTV show Celebrity Deathmatch. Sean has also appeared on MTV Spring Break, Showtime's Comedy Shorts, and HBO's Flashback. He has written for MTV, Spike TV, and The Food Network. His voice is well known as an announcer for MTV, The Grand Theft Auto game series, and several commercials. Lynch's comedic style has been described as "A storyteller with the energy and vocal versatility of Robin Williams tempered with the folksy narrative of a young Garrison Keillor."

Two days after Michelle Slonim gave birth to a baby girl, Michelle received an email saying she was cast in a sketch for Late Night With Seth Meyers. Michelle had gone on many auditions: once in a chicken costume, another time in a bikini while eight months pregnant, and she never got the part. Now a week after her baby was welcomed into the world, Michelle’s in hair, makeup, and wardrobe, on set for a major network television show. She plans to have a second child so she can make an appearance on Colbert. Michelle has appeared on Comedy Central, HBO, and SiriusXM Radio web shows. You can see her performing stand-up comedy in most clubs and bar shows in New York City.

Ben Rosenfeld's comedy is “playfully dark, seriously smart.” Ben’s comedy blends his family’s experience as Russian Jewish immigrants in America with his philosophical beliefs, political observations, and unique characters. Ben has been seen on BuzzFeedVideo and is slightly “TikTok famous” with over a quarter-million followers and 11 million likes. He’s also appeared on FOX’s Laughs, Travel Channel’s Mysteries At The Museum, CBS This Morning, Nat Geo’s Brain Games, Netflix’s Brainchild, NPR’s Weekend Edition, SiriusXM Radio, The New York Post, and been featured as TimeOut New York’s Joke of the Week. He has twice headlined at Caroline’s on Broadway, hosted at the Lincoln Center, and performs nightly in New York City. Ben has four comedy albums and two illustrated humor books.