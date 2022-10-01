Art + Design Event at Metro Art Studios

Contact for more information: Kristin Merrill donatemetroartstudios@gmail.com 203-589-6995

Art + Design

A unique collaborative exhibit featuring local interior designers and the visual artists of Metro Art Studios with a gala reception on Saturday, October 1 from 6-9 pm to benefit Adam J Lewis Academy.

October 1 - 29, 2022

Crown Gallery at Metro Art Studios, 345 Railroad Ave, Bridgeport CT 06604, metroartstudios.org

Local interior designers have been invited to create vignettes in Crown Gallery that showcase their work and aesthetic while also incorporating artwork by an artist of Metro Art Studios. The intersection of interior design and fine art is an incredibly creative place. Fine art can transform interior design by creating focus, texture, and energy; interior design is an art form itself, an intricate balance of creativity and mathematical proportions, drawing inspiration from nature and other outside sources, like fine art. The Art + Design exhibit shows how interior design and fine art can come together to cre- ate beautiful and unique spaces. Participating interior designers are Mary Benz of The Affect, Danbury, Andrea Cross of Axel Interiors, Norwalk, Jennifer Lanna of Jennifer Lanna Designs, Stamford, Diane Rath of The Rath Project, Fairfield, Marnie Rubinstein of August Designs, Fairfield, Charlotte Smith of At Charlotte’s House, Fairfield, and Bevan Talbott of Bevan & Company, Old Greenwich.

The Art + Design exhibition opens Saturday, October 1 from 6-9 pm with a gala reception. Tickets to the gala reception are $75 each and proceeds benefit Adam J Lewis Academy in Bridgeport. The reception includes food, wine and drinks, and live music. The exhibition opens to the public the following day, Sunday, October 2 from 12-4 pm and continues through October 29. Crown Gallery at Metro Art Studios is open Wednesday through Saturday, 12-4 pm and by appoint- ment.

The beneficiary of the gala reception, Adam J Lewis Academy, is a private school in Bridgeport that offers students a tuition based on what they can pay, and prepares students for “a lifetime of intellectual exploration, personal growth, and moral citizenship” with a special emphasis on social-emotional learning. more info about the Academy can be found on their website ajlacademy.org. We are delighted to support this transformative school.

Metro Art Studios is an Association serving the Bridgeport and the greater Bridgeport region by enriching lives through art and providing accessible art-based experiences to the public. Metro Art Studios is a vital force for the visual arts, by artists for artists and for the public, that provides programming, events, and resources on a regular basis at little to no cost.

Art + Design will be open to everyone free of charge starting Sunday, October 2, 2022, during Open Studios. Metro artists open their studios to the public several times each spring and fall and invite the public to explore the studios, the gallery, and the entire renovated factory to meet the artists and view the art in the envirnoment in which it’s made. Art + Design can also be visited during regular gallery hours starting October 5, Wednesday through Saturday, 12 - 4 pm.