Milford Artisan Market
The Milford Artisan Market will take place on Saturday and Sunday, October 15-16, 2022 from 10:00am to 4:00 pm on the Milford Green at 168-176 Broad Street in downtown Milford, CT. Admission is free.
Over sixty local artisans will be showcasing and selling their handcrafted items including jewelry, candles, soap, organic products, apparel, wood designs and more.
This Fall family event will have food vendors and artist demonstrations and it will feature entertainment including dance and tai chi performances plus live jazz, folk and rock music including acts from former American Idol and The Voice contestant Kayla Rae.
The event is organized by Artisan Events by Ally. Learn more at: facebook.com/milfordartisanmarket.
Sunday, 16 October, 2022
Other Dates For This Event:View Series Overview
Contact:Jocelyn Murray
Phone: 2033779980
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:free
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.