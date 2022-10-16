The Milford Artisan Market will take place on Saturday and Sunday, October 15-16, 2022 from 10:00am to 4:00 pm on the Milford Green at 168-176 Broad Street in downtown Milford, CT. Admission is free.

Over sixty local artisans will be showcasing and selling their handcrafted items including jewelry, candles, soap, organic products, apparel, wood designs and more.

This Fall family event will have food vendors and artist demonstrations and it will feature entertainment including dance and tai chi performances plus live jazz, folk and rock music including acts from former American Idol and The Voice contestant Kayla Rae.

The event is organized by Artisan Events by Ally. Learn more at: facebook.com/milfordartisanmarket.