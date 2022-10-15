GET READY TO SCREAM! Make this a Halloween to remember. Experience Norwalk Fright Nights: Into the Depp, a frightening 30-minute walk-through haunted house filled with outlandish surprises at every turn. Produced by the fearless and always entertaining team from The Norwalk Conservatory of the Arts, this year’s theme is inspired by the spirited movie characters portrayed by actor Johnny Depp. Into the Depp features dozens of live actors, amazing set designs, and enough thrills for a lifetime. Arrive early – stay late. Bar service and lounge seating is available. Norwalk Fright Nights and Into the Depp are a part of the larger fundraising efforts produced by The Norwalk Conservatory of the Arts. All proceeds go towards the organization’s student scholarship fund which provides support for young talent to attend college and study the arts.

*Children under the age of 14 must be accompanied by an adult. Please use your best judgement when bringing young children.

Please note, tickets are non-refundable

STANDARD TICKETS: $25

May experience up to a 45 minute wait time.

LIMITED VIP TICKETS AVAILABLE: $40

Skip the line and enjoy a complimentary soft drink or alcohol beverage. Please note, wait times may range from 5-10 minutes even with a skip the line pass.

ADDRESS:

The SoNo Collection

100 N Water Street, Parking Level 1.5

Norwalk, CT 06854

Ticket: https://norwalk-conservatory.ticketleap.com/intothedepp/