Event calendar brought to you by

SPEF’s 10th Annual MarcUS for Change 5K Walk & Run featuring FallFest

Mill River Park

1010 Washington Boulevard
 Stamford, CT 06901
United States

Join us as we celebrate the 10th Anniversary of the MarcUS for Change 5K Walk & Run. Students, educators, parents, and community members will all run (or walk) to celebrate the life and memory of Marcus Dixon McInerney, a Stamford High School graduate who overcame many life challenges to attend West Point Academy before his life ended tragically in 2012. After two years of virtual events, 5K participants will be together again, fueled by the adrenaline of the runner beside them and the crowd’s cheers as they cross the finish line.

Sunday, October 23, 2022 (rain or shine) On-site registration begins at 8 a.m. Mill River Park Stamford, Connecticut

Registration Adults (19 & older): $35 in advance, $50 day of Students (18 & under): ALWAYS FREE!

Afterward, join in the fun at SPEF’s family-friendly FallFest, featuring interactive, hands-on activities for kids (presented by Kids Helping Kids and other community partners), SPEF’s Books Across Stamford book giveaway, tasty fall treats — and more!

Sunday, 23 October, 2022

Contact:

Rachel Alonso-Mendoza

Phone: 12039657733
Website: Click to Visit

Cost:

Adults (19 & older): $35 in advance, $50 day o

Save this Event:

iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar

Share this Event:


More...

Categories:

*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.