SPEF’s 10th Annual MarcUS for Change 5K Walk & Run featuring FallFest

Join us as we celebrate the 10th Anniversary of the MarcUS for Change 5K Walk & Run. Students, educators, parents, and community members will all run (or walk) to celebrate the life and memory of Marcus Dixon McInerney, a Stamford High School graduate who overcame many life challenges to attend West Point Academy before his life ended tragically in 2012. After two years of virtual events, 5K participants will be together again, fueled by the adrenaline of the runner beside them and the crowd’s cheers as they cross the finish line.

Sunday, October 23, 2022 (rain or shine) On-site registration begins at 8 a.m. Mill River Park Stamford, Connecticut

Registration Adults (19 & older): $35 in advance, $50 day of Students (18 & under): ALWAYS FREE!

Afterward, join in the fun at SPEF’s family-friendly FallFest, featuring interactive, hands-on activities for kids (presented by Kids Helping Kids and other community partners), SPEF’s Books Across Stamford book giveaway, tasty fall treats — and more!