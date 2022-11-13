The Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum will host its annual Tea on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2-4 p.m. at 295 West Avenue, Norwalk, CT, titled, Fashion Influencers Across History: Social Tea. Co-chaired by LMMM Trustees Pam Murrin and Victoria Vandamm, this event will feature a luxurious whirlwind of delicious refreshments, a silent auction, a hat contest, and a fascinating talk by award-winning scholar and author Kathleen Craughwell-Varda. Doors will open at 1:30 p.m. and tickets are $60 for members and $65 for non-members available to purchase online at: www.lockwoodmathewsmansion.com.

“This event is a unique way to enjoy the museum, spend a Sunday afternoon that is fun and informative, and give back to a truly special cause,” said co-chair Pam Murrin, who spoke enthusiastically about “experiencing a social engagement in this historical grand home, partaking of a cultural moment on fashion and influential women, and enjoying fine refreshments donated by our generous network of supporters.”

Kathleen Craughwell-Varda is as a museum consultant in New York and Connecticut with more than 30 years of experience specializing in historic textiles. She earned an M.A. in costume history from New York University in conjunction with the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. She lectures widely on costume and textile history and conservation and has written articles on women's history for several exhibition catalogues. Ms. Varda is currently the director of Conservation ConneCTion, a program based at the Connecticut State Library that focuses on preserving Connecticut's cultural collections by identifying and developing a statewide plan for collections care needs and providing learning opportunities for collecting institutions.

The Museum’s Tea is generously sponsored in part by M&T Bank and Bigelow Tea, with Tea catering courtesy of Festivities. The 2022 Season is made possible in part by CT Humanities with generous funding provided by Connecticut State Department of Economic and Community Development/Connecticut Office of the Arts (COA) from the Connecticut State Legislature; LMMM’s Founding Patrons: The Estate of Mrs. Cynthia Clark Brown;LMMM’s Leadership Patrons: The Sealark Foundation; and LMMM’s 2022 Season Distinguished Benefactors: The City of Norwalk, The Maurice Goodman Foundation and Lockwood-Mathews Foundation, Inc. For more information on tours and programs, please visit www.lockwoodmathewsmansion.com, email info@lockwoodmathewsmansion.com, or call 203-838-9799.