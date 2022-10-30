Purple Pumpkin 5K



The Epilepsy Foundation of Connecticut will be hosting their Annual Purple Pumpkin 5K on October 30th, 2022, at Sherwood Island State Park in Westport, CT. Registration will start at 7:30 am and opening remarks will start at 8:45 am. This family-friendly event will raise funds and awareness for the local epilepsy community. While the parents and teens run, the kids are welcome to visit the craft table and paint a pumpkin purple, the color that represents epilepsy.

The 5K is part of the National Purple Pumpkin Project, a campaign to promote understanding and support of those affected by epilepsy. The project was started by Ron Lamontagne to support his son, Kollin, who lives with epilepsy. The idea was to paint one of his Halloween pumpkins and tell people about epilepsy when asked, “Why is your pumpkin purple?”

We invite all attendees to wear purple to show their support for our cause! During the opening remarks, we will have a speaker sharing their experiences with epilepsy. There will be stretching before and after the run. Medals will be awarded to the top finishers of multiple age groups. Light refreshments will be available after the race. There is a $35 registration fee that includes a t-shirt at no addition cost. To register, please visit www.epilepsyct.com/events/5k.

The Epilepsy Foundation of Connecticut is an affiliate of the National Epilepsy Foundation dedicated to improving the quality of life for people affected by epilepsy and their loved ones. EFCT is the leading source of education, advocacy, support, information, and recreation for the 36,000 people in Connecticut who have epilepsy. 1 in 26 people in USA will develop epilepsy at some point in their lifetime and 1 in 10 people will have a seizure in their lifetime.