Environment's Inspiration, Contemporary Exhibit By Ginny Howsam Friedman

The Geary Gallery of Darien proudly presents its October exhibit, "Environment's Inspiration," featuring the contemporary landscape paintings of Dutchess County, NY artist, Ginny Howsam Friedman. Her nature-inspired abstracts will be on display October 1-29. All are welcome and admission is free. The Geary Gallery is open Wednesday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and is located at 576 Boston Post Road, Darien, CT 06820. For more details, call (203) 655-6633 or visit our website: https://gearygallery.com