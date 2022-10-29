Stamford Comedy Club presents:

A night of stand-up comedy featuring professional comedians from New York City:

- Joe Pontillo from AXStv Gotham Comedy Live, SiriusXM, Amazon, and NY1

- Grant Sheffield from The Stand Comedy Club and Broadway Comedy Club

- Paul Valdes-Rodriguez from winning The 2022 Connecticut Comedy Contest

- Sean Lynch from MTV, Showtime, and Amazon Prime

- Michelle Slonim from The Nick Cannon Show, ComedyCentral.com and HBO.com

- Ben Rosenfeld from his comedy special on Amazon Prime, SiriusXM, and FOX's Laughs

The show is located on the 2nd floor of

Tutti Pazzi - 269 Bedford Street

(Enter at 255 Bedford Street)

***FOOD&DRINK MINIMUM POLICY PLEASE READ***

***In addition to the ticket price, there is a minimum of $20 food/drink per person during the show.***

Upon check-in, you will pay the additional $20 food/drink minimum fee and receive a ticket that will be applied at the end of the show as a $20 credit towards your food and drink check. The food/drink minimum must be used during the show; previous payments from the regular restaurant will not count toward the food/drink minimum. Gratuity is appreciated and not included.

Can't make the show but love laughing? Our following show dates are: November 26 and December 17

* Line-ups are subject to change without notice*

Comedian Bios:

Joe Pontillo has appeared on AXStv's Gotham Comedy Live, MTV, SiriusXM, and NY1, but he's probably most known for his comedy special Delete Your Account on Amazon, Spotify, and iTunes. In 2020 he released a short film Social Media Killed The Super Villain, which has been in several festivals and nominated for multiple awards. His jokes have also been published in the Washington Post, Timeout NY, and Newsday.

Grant Sheffield brings wit and sharp commentary for all audiences by drawing upon his southern upbringing, multiple part-time jobs, and ridiculous personal anecdotes on dating and getting older. Originally from North Carolina, Grant performs at all the major comedy clubs around New York City.

Raised in Norwalk, CT, Paul Valdes-Rodriguez is an NYC-based stand-up comedian who has been featured at The Sixth City Comedy Festival and recently won The 2022 Connecticut Comedy Contest. This white Latino comic hits the stage with hilarious personal stories and quick wit that will keep audiences expecting the unexpected.

Sean Lynch is best known for his appearances on Comedy Central's Contest Searchlight with Denis Leary and Lenny Clarke and for various voices on his hit MTV show Celebrity Deathmatch. Sean has also appeared on MTV Spring Break, Showtime's Comedy Shorts, and HBO's Flashback. He has written for MTV, Spike TV, and The Food Network. His voice is well known as an announcer for MTV, The Grand Theft Auto game series, and several commercials. Lynch's comedic style has been described as "A storyteller with the energy and vocal versatility of Robin Williams tempered with the folksy narrative of a young Garrison Keillor."

Two days after Michelle Slonim gave birth to a baby girl, Michelle received an email saying she was cast in a sketch for Late Night With Seth Meyers. Michelle had gone on many auditions: once in a chicken costume, another time in a bikini while eight months pregnant, and she never got the part. Now a week after her baby was welcomed into the world, Michelle's in hair, makeup, and wardrobe, on set for a major network television show. She plans to have a second child so she can make an appearance on Colbert. Michelle has appeared on Comedy Central, HBO, and SiriusXM Radio web shows. You can see her performing stand-up comedy in most clubs and bar shows in New York City.

Ben Rosenfeld's comedy is "playfully dark, brilliant." Ben's comedy blends his family's experience as Russian Jewish immigrants in America with his philosophical beliefs, political observations, and unique characters. Ben has been seen on BuzzFeedVideo and is slightly "TikTok famous," with over a quarter-million followers and 11 million likes. He's also appeared on FOX's Laughs, Travel Channel's Mysteries At The Museum, CBS This Morning, Nat Geo's Brain Games, Netflix's Brainchild, NPR's Weekend Edition, SiriusXM Radio, The New York Post, and been featured as TimeOut New York's Joke of the Week. He has twice headlined at Caroline's on Broadway, hosted at the Lincoln Center, and performs nightly in New York City. Ben has four comedy albums and two illustrated humor books.