Think Positive Gala
"Think Positive!" The Epilepsy Foundation of Connecticut helps those that suffer with seizures and epilepsy to do just that. Out team provides advocacy, education, and resources for those living with epilepsy. We guide and direct them, their caregivers, and their family members to "Think Positive." We are here for each of them.
But we can not do this without your help. Please join us on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at our Think Positive Gala!
The event will start at 6:30 pm at the Aqua Turf Club in Plantsville, CT. There, we will recognize our volunteers and donors, hear from members of the epilepsy community, and enjoy a silent auction.
Saturday, 12 November, 2022
Contact:Elizabeth Styblo
Phone: 8603461924
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:150.00
RSVP:No Attendence Limit
