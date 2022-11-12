Music Theatre of Connecticut MainStage, Fairfield County's professional award-winning theatre company continues their 36th MainStage Season with the hilarious Tony Award winning play, Lend Me A Tenor by Ken Ludwig. A sensation on Broadway and in London's West End, this madcap, screwball comedy is guaranteed to leave audiences teary-eyed with laughter. Lend Me A Tenor will run three weekends from November 4th – 20th, 2022 with performances on Fridays & Saturday at 8pm and Saturdays & Sundays at 2pm.

Lend Me A Tenor is set in September 1934. Saunders, the general manager of the Cleveland Grand Opera Company, is primed to welcome world-famous singer Tito Merelli, known as Il Stupendo. Through a hilarious series of mishaps, Tito is given a double dose of tranquilizers and passes out leading Saunders and his assistant Max to believe he’s dead. In a frantic attempt to salvage the evening, Saunders persuades Max to get into Merelli's costume and fool the audience into thinking he's Il Stupendo, right as Merelli regains consciousness and gets into the identical costume, ready to perform. Now two opera singers are running around in the same costume and two women are running around in lingerie, each thinking she is with Il Stupendo.